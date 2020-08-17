Columbia to vote on declaring Juneteenth an official city holiday

The Columbia City Council will take up a resolution at their meeting Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia City Council will vote on a resolution to make Juneteenth an official city holiday.

The city said Monday that idea will be one of many on the agenda for Tuesday's council meeting. The council is also discussing a new citywide night curfew and another items designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, as well as many other city business items.

Juneteenth is a day celebrated each year on June 19. It marks the day in 1865 when a large group of slaves in Texas found out they'd been freed by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation over two years earlier.

On that day in 1865, Union troops led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves were free. Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation that had declared their freedom in September 1862. The order was issued during the Civil War and effective January 1, 1863.

Granger read General Order No. 3 after his arrival:

"The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer."

There's been a push to make the holiday official in states and nationally but the effort gained extra attention in June after the unrest and calls for social justice in the wake of the George Floyd killing.

In 1980, Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth a holiday. Others followed suit in the four decades since. A handful have made it a paid holiday while most others give the day an official observance or recognition. Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota remain the only states that do not recognize Juneteenth, according to the Congressional Research Service.

There is a flag for Juneteenth. It features a 12-pointed star with a white 5-pointed star inside it. They appear on top of a blue and red background.