Columbia Urban League calls on parents to step up in fight against gun violence

“It’s amazing, sometimes we think we’ve made so much progress, and we see how history repeats itself," Columbia Urban League President James McLawhorn said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Urban League issued a call to action to the community on Friday. They are asking parents to step up and be more involved after recent gun violence incidents have raised concerns in the community.

The non-profit organization works to promote financial stability and racial inclusion in the community.

The organization reflected on a week of gun violence in the Midlands after a weekend shooting in Richland County left three teens dead and two teens arrested.

McLawhorn says they're looking to extend services to teens in need.

“We teach our young people to be productive members of society, and we don’t stop there. We ask that they be contributing members of society and that they give back,” McLawhorn said.

McLawhorn says the organization encourages that through its five programs that target 10 to 19-year-olds across 14 counties. They also partner with local agencies like the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

“We bring young folks in, and we teach them not only, we show them skills that firefighters do but not only that, but we teach them life skills as well,” Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said. When they come to us, they look timid, but by the time they leave, I mean, they’re just outgoing.”

McLawhorn says it takes parents to get children into these programs.

Charnice Starks-Ray is a parent who’s seen the impacts of the program change not only her life but also her son’s.

“I was a participant in the Urban League program and I actually interned at the Richland County administrative office downtown back in the 90,” Starks-Ray said. So the exposure I got, the skills that were instilled in me, the strong work ethic, I knew it was a no-brainer to reach out to the Urban League.”