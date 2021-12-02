Columbia VA partners with USC for mass vaccination event for veterans at Colonial Life Arena

Veterans who are enrolled in the VA healthcare system and are 65 and older will be able to receive the vaccine at Colonial Life Arena on President's Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia VA has partnered with the University of South Carolina to have a mass vaccination event for veterans on President's Day at Colonial Life Arena.

The event will be held on Monday, February 15th. The Columbia VA plans on vaccinating 1,500 veterans. It will be from 7:30 am until 4 pm.

Enrolled veterans who are 65 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

David Omura, the CEO of the Columbia VA Healthcare System, says this will all be through scheduled appointments. Appointments will be required.

"If people want to come to the event, they just dial 803-776-4000. Once you hear the prompt, dial in the number one and then type in CURE, (2873). That will give you actually the number to schedule for this appointment," said Omura.

For veterans who are not registered with the Columbia VA, they can call 803--776-400 and dial number five once they hear the prompt. The welcome center will then help veterans get registered with the healthcare system.

The Columbia VA received their daily allotment of the vaccine each week.

"We want to make sure we take care of as many people as possible," said Omura.

The Columbia VA Health Care System and the University of South Carolina (UofSC) School of Medicine Columbia (SOM) announced their partnership to begin conducting COVID-19 testing for students, employees, and Veterans. Read more...https://t.co/EjWNoyRDfW pic.twitter.com/3CNHGMNuzA — VAMCColumbiaSC (@VAMCColumbiaSC) February 9, 2021

The Columbia VA says they're working with the university on the layout of the event.

The healthcare system is also working with Richland County EMS and DHEC.

The Columbia VA is working with the university so veterans who receive their first dose next Monday, will also be able to receive their second dose as well when they need it.

Omura says COMET will also be helping provide free rides for veterans to the event. The CEO says people can find that information on COMET's website.

"We've been successful to date in vaccinating 6,200+ veterans and staff," explained Omura. "We expect them to continue and this will just be an extension of what we've been able to do successfully over the past several weeks. To continue to build on vaccinating as many veterans across this great states as possible."

If the mass vaccination event goes well, the VA could have the ability to receive 3,500 vaccines to give to more veterans in the community.

Foy W. Thompson, a veteran who just received his second dose of the vaccine at the Columbia VA, says he would suggest other veterans scheduling an appointment with them soon.

"Please, go get it. It's going to be easy. Go ahead and get that first shot. 65 and older. Go on over there. Make your appointment, get your first shot and get it going and there's no problem," said Thompson. "Get it done and you'll be real happy that you did it. It makes you feel much better knowing that you're going to be safe."