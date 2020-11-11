Columbia Veteran receives Legion of Honor award

David Hubbard, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, has made over 800 wooden crosses for military chaplains to give out.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Columbia veteran was honored on Veterans Day with the Legion of Honor award.

David Hubbard served in the Army in World War II. The 97-year-old was a part of the Battle of the Bulge.

"I went overseas with the gasoline supply company," said Hubbard. "We established gasoline dumps all over England preparing for D-Day."

On Veterans Day, one organization wanted to honor Hubbard, not only for what he did when he was serving in World War II, but what he continues to do today.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, he's been making around 800 wooden crosses for military chaplains to give out.

Because of his service in World War II and for what he's continuing to do now, the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation wanted to present him with this award.

"It means a lot to me. I wasn't expecting it. But I'm very pleased, very honored," said Hubbard.

Hubbard says he's received thank you notes from several people who were given a cross that he made.

"It means a whole lot. It's giving me thanks for that and it's meant so much for the troops down there," explained Hubbard. "If we've ever needed crosses, we need them today."

Hubbard plans on making other crosses to give out to people and ask that they donate to Epworth Children's Home.