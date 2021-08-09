Columbia, West Columbia set to approve mask ordinances later today

Both cities intend to pass the orders as the state deals with near record numbers of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia and West Columbia are set to approve face mask ordinances in most indoor spaces as the region grapples with near record COVID-19 levels.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told News19 Wednesday that he expects the city to pass the measure at a special called meeting at 5 p.m., West Columbia has scheduled their meeting for 4 p.m.

Benjamin said Columbia's mask mandate will apply to all public indoor spaces and will be similar to the one that was in place from June of 2020 to May of 2021. That was allowed to expire after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order stopping masks mandates when he also ceased the state of emergency.

Benjamin said this measure is expected to be in effect for 30 days and they will have an opportunity to reevaluate every month.

West Columbia's proposed order would also apply to indoor spaces.

Benjamin said the city decided to move in this direction after talking with local hospital leaders and seeing that nearby Cayce passed a mask ordinance Tuesday night.

Cayce's rules also require coverings in indoor public spaces but did not mention schools. Benjamin said the city's order will be shaped so it will apply to schools.

However, that would seem to conflict with a ruling by the South Carolina Supreme Court which prevented local governments from implementing mask rules in public schools, saying it the city's rule contradicted a state law that prevented such mask rules.