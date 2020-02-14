LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the woman who died in a fatal accident after a tree fell on her vehicle.

She's 49-year-old Pamela Adams Powell of Columbia.

She was traveling down Interstate 20 Westbound on February 13, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. when the fatal incident occurred. According to the coroner, Powell was traveling at a slow rate of speed due to traffic when a tree fell on her vehicle.

Powell was transported to a hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

According to officials, Powell was wearing a seat belt during the collision.

At this time the accident remains under investigation.