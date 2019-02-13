COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia woman is facing at least 10 years in prison for illegal sexual acts involving minors.

India Tykeyah-Najee Cuyler, 24, pleaded guilty to using a cell phone to entice a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, Cuyler used a cell phone to post advertisements online for commercial sex with minors, then take a portion of the profits. Lexington police came across one of the advertisement on November 21, 2017.

The department then set up a meeting at a local hotel, where the witness Cuyler, along with Donnell Salethian Woodard, dropping of a minor. A second minor was also located at another local motel.

Cuyler and Woodward were taken into custody and charged federally. Woodard's case is still pending at this time

Cuyler faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison with a maximum of life, mandatory registration as a sex offender and at least 5 years and up to a lifetime of supervised release.