Columbia fire chief: Avoid large gatherings for New Year's Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the world looks forward to putting 2020 behind them, Columbia fire chief Aubrey Jenkins urges people not to put themselves and others at risk for COVID-19 infections while celebrating on New Year's Eve.

"We encourage people, don't do the large gatherings," said Chief Jenkins.

Health officials, the fire chief, and Columbia's mayor are urging people to ring in the new year virtually instead of partying in the city.

"Everybody wants to have fun," Chief Jenkins said. "What we are trying to do is make sure you have fun for the future. In my opinion, we need to make a sacrifice for a few months so we can get through the pandemic."

On his Twitter account Tuesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster reminded businesses that attendance at indoor and outdoor events cannot exceed 250 people or 50 percent of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal.

Chief Jenkins says that the Columbia Fire Department will assist local law enforcement with breaking up large crowds because of those orders.

"We can't stop people from going out, but we can enforce the ordinance the city has in place," Chief Jenkins explained. "Things like making sure people are social distancing and wearing their masks."

New Years' Eve tends to be one of the most popular nights for businesses. The fire chief says his main concern is people drinking and driving home after celebrating.