Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The shooting deaths of 11 people inside a Pittsburgh synagogue is being felt by many across the country including right here in the Midlands.

Although the horrific attack took place hundreds of miles away, that distance doesn't mean a thing to many residents in the community a they say their hearts are hurting in the wake of this fatal massacre.

On 100.7 FM The Point host Keven Cohen is used to sharing his life over the airwaves but today he's getting personal about the deadly incident that happened in Pittsburgh and how it hits close to home. Cohen, "Your safest place you can go should be a house of worship. I'm heartbroken like everyone should be and I don't mean everyone as in Jewish people I mean everyone should be heartbroken."

Cohen and his family attend the tree of life synagogue in Columbia and he tells us how it's a home away from home. He says, "My daughter had her bat mitzvah there last year and our son will have his bar mitzvah there I got married there." He goes on to say...."We're raising our children so that it is there second home..we're raising our kids so that when we walk into the tree of life they feel as safe there as they do anywhere."

Columbia's Jewish community center people are responding and Community Relations Director Cheryl Nail say that type of violence has no place. Nail says, "Hate won't win. We're not going to be afraid to be who we are we're not going to be afraid to live our Jewish lives and love conquers and it's stronger than hate and together as a community we will get through it."

