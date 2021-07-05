Columbia's Southeastern School of Ballet to host virtual ballet performance next week

The community is invited to watch online May 14 - 16 and participate in a virtual silent auction.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Southeastern School of Ballet is inviting the community to celebrate the arts in their performance of "Instinct - Rising Above the Pandemic" this weekend of May 14.

Students will perform excerpts from "Acts I and III" of the ballet classic, Coppelia, and originally choreographed dances by Gabor Toth, co-owner and co-artistic director, Terrence Henderson, director of contemporary and modern dance, and Brailey Johnson, modern instructor.

The school will have three performances on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 16 from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. The performances will live steam and will include an online silent auction.