The yearly event has been canceled to protect citizens and stop the spread of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's yearly “Spooktactular Halloween Party” has been canceled this year.

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced the event was canceled to protect citizens and stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to the city, no Halloween events will be held at City parks either, since facilities are still closed.

For more information, visit https://www.columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation/news for further details and updates.