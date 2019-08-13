COLUMBIA, S.C. — Plans are moving forward with the construction of Columbia's new four star hotel in the city's Vista after the city's Board of Zoning Appeals approved a new request from developers.

The proposed Hotel Anthem will rise 11 stories next door to the iconic Adluh Flour building. To get it built, the city's Board of Zoning Appeals recently approved a new a height variance request at the location, which is 700 Gervais Street in the Vista.

The hotel's design will be musically inspired and will boast 150 high-tech rooms that will be among the largest in overall square footage in the city, a rooftop bar and a terrace, a hobby level restaurant and bar, and an underground speakeasy featuring a variety of cuisines and a unique top-shelf drink menu.

Part of the Tapestry Collection of Hilton Hotels, the boutique-style property will be Columbia's first four-star hotel. It will be built behind the existing depot building housing Wet Willies, and will feature pedestrian plazas and connecting walkways to surrounding areas.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2020, with an anticipated completion near the end of December 2021. The project is sponsored by the Arnold Family Corporation and is expected to generate approximately 300 construction jobs and 125 permanent hotel jobs.

Ben Arnold, CEO of Arnold Companies said, "“I know this project, which is situated in an underdeveloped area in the heart of the Vista, will contribute to the economy, the tax base and the overall quality of life in downtown Columbia. It will help make the Vista an even more vibrant destination for locals and travelers alike.”