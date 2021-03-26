'Enough is enough': Fighting racism against the Asian community in South Carolina

After the recent mass shooting in Atlanta, one local group is working to educate and fight racism against the Asian community in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs (SCCMA) condemns violence, and aims to ensure there is a better tomorrow, free of bias, discrimination, racism and hate.

A component of the organization is the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Division. Their Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Advisory Committee is discussing and planning what society can do to keep minority groups safe.

"We don't need to see anymore blood shed," says SCCMA executive director Delores Dacosta. "We are all humans."

Her frustration and anger was felt during the meeting, she says, "Enough is enough, and we are not going to stand by and take it anymore."

Others like Ellie Chao expressed the hurt and pain they've experienced. "When I moved here, I experienced discrimination in elementary school."

Members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Advisory Committee are standing up against racism.

Jimmy Chao says, "Keeping quiet doesn't get things done."

Recent attacks continues to spark fear amongst those in the Asian community.

For the first time, Ethan Lam says he's conscious of who he spends time with. "I definitely feel concerned.," Lam says. "I am definitely more vigilant, being aware of my surroundings and watching those around me."

The committee believe the answer to stopping racism is education. "Young people are very good at crafting that message," Dacosta says. "Once they have that message, it will go."

The committee believes children are never too young to learn about diversity. Their idea is to educate kids about racism so they grow up to respect all.

Mr. Chao says, "When they attack one of us, they attack us all."

Dacosta says, "We are not an invisible statistic."