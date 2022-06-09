One church is helping get food to those who need it in Orangeburg

A local church is working to get food into the hands and mouths of those who are in need in Orangeburg county.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A recent study by Feeding America found over 11,000 people face food insecurity in Orangeburg County.

A local church along with volunteers are helping feed people in the county, one food box at a time.

Diane Ferrier is the director of the Shepherd's Ministry. She says making sure people are fed is their mission.

“Since the pandemic we have seen more and more people come for food and so we are trying to meet that need," said Ferrier.

The food is donated from stores like Walmart, Big Lots, and Piggly Wiggly.

Then other local churches and organizations also give what they can, like canned goods and meats.

The food is distributed twice a week to people in Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun counties. Many of these people live in homeless shelters, senior living facilities, and care centers.

“We give out 40 boxes, a minimum of 40 now and we’re gonna increase that because we’re getting in more food. I like to see the food come in and go out, we don’t wanna hoard it, we wanna give it out," said Ferrier.

According to data analysis from Stacker, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties are ranked top 20 statewide for the highest rates of food insecurity. The ministry has been active for twelve years and Ferrier says the need for food is growing.

“Especially now when everything is so expensive, we still are able to give out meat and a lot of our clients said they can’t afford meat," she said.