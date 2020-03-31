The COMET bus service is impementing more safety features due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Effective Tuesday March 31, Comet Central will be temporarily closed. The hope is that this will alleviate overcrowding concerns during peak hours of the day.

COMET Central bus station at 1745 Sumter Street.

Kayland Hagwood

Seating on the bus will be limited to one passenger per row to encourage safe distancing. Also, riders will not be allowed to use the handrail for support.

The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority also encourages riders to limit travel to only essential locations.

comet

The bus lines are currently running a Saturday schedule.