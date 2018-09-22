Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The "Pack the Bus" donation drive was held Saturday to help collect items for victims of Hurricane Florence.

Columbia Relief, which operates as a partnership between the City of Columbia, Richland and Lexington Counties, and dozens of institutional partners across the region, hosted the event with The COMET taking one COMET bus off-route and around Columbia to gather donations for those affected by the storm.

The us started on Main Street at the Soda City Market and later traveled to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center to pick-up more donations.

The goal was to pack the entire bus with donations.

When News 19 went around one o'clock Saturday, the back of the bus was packed and items like water, backpacks and cleaning supplies lined the front of the bus filling the chairs.

Cory Alpert is the executive director of Columbia Relief. He says it is important to help, especially after seeing first-hand during the 2015 flood how damaging flood-waters can be.

"We know exactly the power that a devastating flood can have and that is exactly what's happening on the coast of North and South Carolina," Alpert said. "So, we know that those areas are going to need our help.... Those areas provided help when we needed it most, so this is our time to give back."

Columbia Relief is asking for five key items:

1) Cleaning supplies with bleach

2) Personal hygiene items

3) Clothing of all sizes (used or new, must be clean)

4) Non-perishable food

5) Bottled water​

Drop off locations include:

First Nazareth Baptist Church (2351 Gervais St. Columbia)

Mad Platter (3101 Millwood Ave. Columbia)

Columbia Convention Center (1101 Lincoln St. Columbia)

For more information about Columbia Relief and a full list of drop-off locations click here.

