Columbia, SC (WLTX) The COMET bus service will be suspending all transit services Thursday night.

According to a press release sent out by the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority says that the bus service will be suspended after the 5:30 p.m. departure from routine terminals on Thursday September 13 until further notice.

Additionally, the public meeting on September 14 from 2-4 p.m. at Cayce/West Columbia library has been canceled until further notice.

