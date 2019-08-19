COLUMBIA, S.C. — The COMET is rescheduling COMET routes in an effort to improve service.

Beginning Monday, August 19, there will be a new pulse system located at COMET Central at the corner of Laurel and Sumter Streets in Downtown Columbia, as well as at SuperStops located throughout Richland and Lexington Counties.

As part of the new pulse system, most routes will depart COMET Central at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour.

This will allow passengers the opportunity to make transfers for a five-minute period, since routes will arrive at the same time.

COMET officials say this change will reduce travel times for more than 60% of The COMET passengers traveling crosstown.

Other enhancements are listed below:

The 501 on Two Notch Road will operate every 20 minutes between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and every 30 minutes all other times, including weekends.





Route 96L is a new route serving only Cayce and West Columbia with connections to Route 91 at Kmart for travel into Columbia or to Springdale every 60 minutes and replaces Route 26.





Soda Cap Connector Orbit route is a downtown circulator that will travel on Sumter, Blossom, Assembly and Richland Streets, every 30 minutes, seven days a week and it's free.





Route 45 will operate every 30 minutes all day on weekdays and connect with The 401.





Routes 46 and 47 in the Lower Richland and Eastover area will become flex routes and Route 47 will operate on Saturday, plus serve the Congaree National Park.





Route 83L will be extended to Dutch Square Center and travel to Midlands Technical College – Harbison via St. Andrews Road, Harbison Boulevard and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge. All Route 83L trips will become Route 84 at Dutch Square Center to travel to Riverbanks Zoo and Downtown Columbia.





Route 77 is extended to Polo Road and Two Notch Road.





New SuperStops created at Dutch Square Center, Patterson & Garners Ferry Walmart, Harden & Taylor and West Columbia Kmart.

More details are available at www.CatchTheCOMET.org or by calling (803) 255-7100. Printed schedules will be available at COMET Central and on buses.