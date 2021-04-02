New COMET initiative will take people to get COVID-19 vaccine

Transportation is free of charge for those eligible to receive their vaccine, according to The COMET.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The COMET has launched a new initiative to get residents to vaccination sites in the Midlands.

The program, “Don’t Miss Your Shot” aims to inform and transport residents to major sites in Richland and Lexington counties where they can receive a vaccine.

Transportation is free of charge for those eligible to receive their vaccine, according to The COMET. The organization wants to make sure that transportation is not the reason someone does not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The program is in partnership with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Prisma Health, Lexington Medical Center, Columbia VA Health System, Columbia Housing Authority, Senior Resources, Thomas Media Group/Black Pages/Black Expo, and local governments.

“There are people in our community who are the most affected by the ravages of COVID-19 - especially older adults, the disabled, minorities, and the poor,” said John Andoh, Executive Director/CEO of The COMET. “Many of these individuals are dependent upon public transportation to help them access much needed health and wellness resources. The COMET family of services is here to help.”

Don't miss your shot! The COMET offers FREE rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. This service is available on all #TheCOMET bus routes, including DART, plus through our V-TRIP and Pick-Up-Program for individuals with a disability or 65+. Learn more at https://t.co/1whhRDwaak. pic.twitter.com/LXJOrhBnXK — The COMET (@CatchTheCOMET) February 4, 2021

“We are especially fortunate to have partnerships with other organizations, such as DHEC, Prisma Health, Lexington Medical Center, Columbia VA Health System, Columbia Housing Authority, Senior Resources, Black Pages and area pharmacies, businesses, and churches,” Andoh added. “This teamwork helps all of us accomplish the goal of fighting this disease and getting people to their vaccine appointments.”

Visit the web page here, or call 803.255.7100 for general information.

According to The COMET, this is set to continue through the end of 2021.

The COMET has services, in addition to their fixed routes, that offer service to those 65 and older or those with disabilities needing transportation: