COMET driver quarantined after positive COVID-19 test

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia bus driver was quarantined on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) say the driver, who is employed by their subcontractor, RATP Dev USA, Inc., will quarantine for 14 days and then be retested. The test results were received late Monday afternoon.

Officials say the driver last worked Thursday, September 10 on Route 18 Red. Any concerned passengers who were on the affected route are advised to get tested.

Both the vehicle and any equipment that encountered the positive test was immediately removed from service and thoroughly sanitized.

“We feel strongly that is important for us to be transparent to protect the community and to do our part to reduce cases,” said John Andoh, Executive Director/CEO of The COMET.

Safety precautions in effect include daily disinfecting and enhanced detailing on its vehicles a minimum of four times a month, which includes fogging and steam cleaning. The COMET say they also continue to do enhanced cleaning of its facilities, including bus shelters and bus benches daily and provide hand sanitizer inside all buses.

Bus operators and staff are required to use the multiple temperature check stations, located in the administration building which houses the drivers’ lounge, upon reporting for their shift. Rear door boarding of all passengers, except for seniors or those in a wheelchair is also in effect.