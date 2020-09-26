Two COMET bus drivers quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19

The operators drove fixed routes 61, 11 and the 801 on the evening split and fixed routes 83L/84 and 401/45.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two Columbia bus drivers have been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET).

Officials say two operators employed by their subcontractor, RATP Dev USA, Inc., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 and are in quarantine.

The vehicles those drivers were in were taken out of service and sanitized prior to being returned to the routes, and any equipment used and the driver’s lounge was also disinfected, officials say.

The operators are quarantined and will not return to work until negative test results are reported.

COMET officials say while they provide regular, voluntary, on-site testing to all employees, staff may also access testing from available outside resources, and the recent test results were received from outside resources.

Bus operators and staff are required to use the multiple temperature check stations, located in the administration building which houses the drivers’ lounge, upon reporting for their shift. Rear door boarding of all passengers, except for seniors or those in a wheelchair is also in effect.