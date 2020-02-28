RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Midlands transit program COMET is offering free bus services to voters for Saturday's Democratic primary.

According to COMET, fixed route services will offer free rides to the polls all day Saturday in Richland and Lexington Counties.

"The lack of access to transportation disproportionately impacts minority voters, people with low incomes, persons with disabilities and younger voters," COMET wrote.

RELATED: COMET launches new transit pass for low-income residents in Lexington County

The transit service also took to social media to promote voting. On Facebook, COMET said it, "... wants to ensure that lack of transportation is not a reason for a person’s inability to exercise his or her right to vote by making the buses free on primary election day."

The COMET Free bus service on all The COMET fixed routes all day on Saturday, ... Feb 29! The COMET wants to ensure that lack of transportation is not a reason for a person's inability to exercise his or her right to vote by making the buses free on primary election day.

RELATED: Voting in the South Carolina Democratic Primary: What you need to know

RELATED: South Carolina primary: 5 things to watch for Saturday

RELATED: Democrats ready for South Carolina Primary as 50,000 votes already cast

Any registered voter can vote in South Carolina's Democratic primary. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.