The COMET to offer more service to Lower Richland area

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Lower Richland will have some more transportation choices.
The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) announced that Route 47 will change from a Reflex route to offering Fixed route service beginning Monday, September 25. Route 47 serves Eastover, Hopkins and Gadsden.
Busses will operate at a two-hour frequency Monday through Friday from 5:28 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. beginning and ending at the Crowson Road Superstop.
Saturday service will operate from 9:28 a.m. until 3:23 p.m.
“There are people in this community who depend upon us to get them where they need to go-to the doctor, to work, to school – and they have been supportive of us,” said board Vice Chairman John V. Furgess. “It’s time for us to be supportive of them as well.”
“As we come back from having to reduce service because of COVID-19, we wanted the community to know that The COMET is listening to them and what is essential for their transportation needs. We are pulling in all resources because we know they depend upon us,” added Interim Executive Director/CEO, LeRoy DesChamps. “When we think about essential services to the community, we may not be lifesaving, but we are certainly life sustaining.”