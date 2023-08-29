The COMET to offer more service to Lower Richland area

Route 47 will change from a Reflex route to offering fixed route service beginning Monday, September 25.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Lower Richland will have some more transportation choices.

The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) announced that Route 47 will change from a Reflex route to offering Fixed route service beginning Monday, September 25. Route 47 serves Eastover, Hopkins and Gadsden.

Busses will operate at a two-hour frequency Monday through Friday from 5:28 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. beginning and ending at the Crowson Road Superstop.

Saturday service will operate from 9:28 a.m. until 3:23 p.m.

“There are people in this community who depend upon us to get them where they need to go-to the doctor, to work, to school – and they have been supportive of us,” said board Vice Chairman John V. Furgess. “It’s time for us to be supportive of them as well.”