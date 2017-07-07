COMET transit expanding service to Lower Richland

Route 47, serving Eastover, Hopkins, and Gadsden, has been operating as a Reflex route since 2020.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lower Richland community is getting more access to transportation as The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) reinstates Route 47, which had been reduced due to the pandemic.

Nathaniel Timmons has become a regular passenger on Route 47, relying on it for various essential trips.

"I go to Walmart, I go to doctors' appointments, and stuff like that. It’s very efficient, really good, on time, at the bus stops,” said Timmons.

Route 47, serving Eastover, Hopkins, and Gadsden, has been operating as a Reflex route since 2020, allowing passengers to request a ride just an hour before needing it, with buses picking them up at the nearest stop.

Pamela Bynoe-Reed, the Public Information Officer of The COMET, explained the change, saying, "Now, it's a fixed route where people know exactly what time they are going to be at the stop, exactly what time they are going to leave, and they can really plan their day a lot better."

Increased demand and valuable feedback from riders played a pivotal role in this decision. Bynoe-Reed said. "We are running close to 90% of what we were before."

The revitalized Route 47 will operate with buses running every two hours, Monday through Friday, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The route will commence and conclude at the Crowson Road Superstop, ensuring residents have access to a reliable transportation link for their daily needs.

While lifelong resident Jenkins Reese does not personally use the bus service, he emphasized the vital role reliable transportation plays in his community.

"There is no grocery store. You’ve got the dollar store, but when you need Columbia, you need that transportation, so it’s great they’re expanding it,” said Reese.