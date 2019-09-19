COLUMBIA, S.C. — Building Better Communities and Faith Coalition on Gun Violence held a press conference Thursday announcing a new initiative called the Community Culture Project aimed to take action against gun violence.

“Gun violence has plagued South Carolina in the recent month and the city of Columbia alone has already seen an increase in conflict resolutions dealing with guns," Founder of BBC Perry Bradley said, "Our goal now is to help clean up and prevent gun violence. What we’ve done is we’ve combined BBC, Faith Coalition on Gun Violence, Moms Demand Action, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, City of Columbia Police Department, the Solicitor’s Office, Brady United Against Gun Violence and Our Revolution South Carolina.”

All of these entities are coming together to not just talk about gun violence but to take preventative action.

“We have many events coming up that will take place that we want the community to involved," Perry went on, "And we’re wanting everyone now to see what it is that we’re doing and get involved because it takes finances, we need resources, we need to be able to get out and do the things we can to empower our communities to do better.”

The overall goal of those involved is to bring communities together to get more involved including the youth.

“Working with the BBC and Perry has been awesome from Sheriff Leon Lott because we want to have those areas where we can actually bridge with the community," Captain Wendall Harris with the Youth Services Division of the Richland County Sheriff's Office said, "when a kid is getting in trouble, trying to talk about violence, dealing with that conflict on a regular basis so we’re not just locking our kids up at the pipeline but we’re actually spending quality time trying to use our resources to help save the family.”

This Community Culture Project is hosting its next Round Table in Sumter on October 3rd to open up the conversation about gun violence and how they can tackle it. They will also host a concert on September 29.