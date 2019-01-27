COLUMBIA, S.C. — A big community effort is underway to help the more than 400 evacuated from Allen Benedict Court apartments.

RELATED: Residents won't be allowed to move back to Columbia apartments after life-threatening violations found

People from across the Midlands have been meeting online and around the community, teaming up to offer food, supplies and support to those in need.

On Saturday, at the Extended Stay America hotel off Greystone Blvd, volunteers prepared hot meals for former Allen Benedict residents.

"I got to be out here," Thomas Sanders said. "It's a must because I love my people."

"I grew up together with them," John Williams, another volunteer, said. "I come back and support some of my people."

After serving displaced residents at the Extended Stay America, the volunteers packed to-go boxes to take to other area hotels to help.

"A home cooked meal kind of reminds you of being at home," Tina Torres, a volunteer, said.

Many of them say they had just met for the first time, joined by a common goal to bring joy to those in unfortunate circumstances.

"The goal is to let them know that we're here and we're gonna be here until they no longer need us," Torres said.