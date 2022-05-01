Community helping Columbia family of six who lost their home

The Evans family escaped their house fire with just the clothes on their back.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A family of six has lost their home after a late night fire in northeast Columbia.

The fire took place 10:30 Tuesday on Allans Mill Road, which is just off Old Percival Road. Fire officials say the home was a total loss.

The Evans family escaped their house fire with just the clothes on their back.

"I'm just thankful we made it out alive," said Dontrell Evans, a nephew of the family who lived in the home.

And the family has particular challenges that make this loss even more difficult. The father is an amputee and had to flee the house without his prosthetic leg. Their son Jaylon, who has cerebral palsy, is left without his medical equipment or medications.

The family says they're grateful to have made it out unharmed, but heartbroken about losing everything.

Luckily., the Evans family isn't alone. Neighbors and community members are already coming together to help the family.

Toni Turbeville is among those coordinating the efforts. Her son also has special needs.

"All of the medical equipment that supplies that stuff is just devastating to suddenly be without, nevermind like all the regular stuff like a toothbrush, you know?" she says.

So far she's donated diapers and medical supplies and even started a GoFundMe account.

"I'm hoping that we're gonna see a positive response from the community. and to help this family get back on their feet," she said.

The Evans family is grateful for it all.

"It's a blessing because sometimes people don't gotta give nothing, so i just take everything as a blessing," Dontrell Evans said.