COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands community came together to hold a proper funeral service for an unclaimed veteran who recently passed away.

Sergeant First Class Robert B. Black Jr. served in the United States Army. He joined in 1966 and served for 23 years. While in service, he earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, and other military honors.

On January 7, SFC Blake Jr. passed away at the Dorn VA Medical Center. He was 71.

Richland County Coroner's Office searched for family but there was no able to claim him.

In order to honor the veteran, the Caughman-Harman Funeral Home and Dignity Memorial's Homeless Veterans Burial Program made sure SFC Black Jr. was buried with full military honors.

According to a press release from Dignity Memorial, "The Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program is a cooperative effort designed to ensure that veterans who are homeless, indigent, and have no family receive the honors in death that their service in life merited," said William Lynch of Dignity Memorial. "We're honored to assist in giving Mr. Blake the dignified military services and final salute he deserves.”

On Friday, the community gathered at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery to lay SFC Blake Jr. to rest. A funeral procession was provided by escorts from the Patriot Guard Riders and the Richland and Lexington County Sheriff Offices.

Among the people who attended were friends of SFC Blake Jr. Two of those included Homer Butch Eargle and Jo Anne Eargle.

"He was a comrade and a friend," explained Homer. "If you knew him, you were proud to know him."

SFC Blake Jr. loved to fish and cook. He was avid South Carolina fan and loved to watch the football games. He also was a very positive person. He would never say anything negative about someone else.

His friends say he was a great man who loved his country.

"We have known Mr. Blake, I have personally probably for the last 18 years. He was a very quite individual," said Jo Anne. "You had to be his friend for him to open up to you and talk. So many people never knew exactly all the things he did for our great nation."

"Somebody should be here to show him their last respects," said Homer. "I wouldn't have been nowhere else but here."

United States Representative Joe Wilson says he's grateful for the unclaimed veterans program.

"Sergeant Robert Blake served for 23 years in our country but sadly he had not family, but gosh he did today," said Representative Wilson.

This is the second unclaimed veteran service Representative Wilson has gone to.

Wilson says he has much love for the community and is inspired because people make it a priority to honor veterans.

"Just to see so many people with their love and affection for the military families, what a reflection it is on Midlands of South Carolina," said Representative Wilson.

The representative was there to also accept the folded flag. Representative Wilson served in the Army Guard for 31 years.

"I will have this in the office in Washington and we have a table where I will place this flag and place the program and I'll have it in a case," said Representative Wilson.

There's another flag Representative Wilson has already accepted from the previous unclaimed veterans service he attended. The flag is at his office as well. He hopes people will see the flags and join him in honoring the United States Military.

"For them to join in the love and affection for our military that make it possible for us to have freedom," explained Representative Wilson.

Jo Anne says it's great SFC Blake Jr. was honored in this way and it hopes it continues with other veterans who's served our country.

"He sees all of this and you know what? He's proud," explained Jo Anne. "Love that man, I really did. As a friend, I had the upmost respect for him. He's looking down and he's saying, 'Y'all did good. Thank you.'"

