Community job fair to be held on October 21

In addition to local employers, a career coach will be on-site and multiple workshops will be available to participants.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, and the SC Department of Employment and Workforce will hold a community job fair at Drew Wellness Center on Oct. 21.

Local employers participating in the job fair include:

City of Columbia - Human Resources

City of Columbia Police Department

City of Columbia Fire Department

SC Department of Employment & Workforce

Richland School Dist. 1

Michelin

Staffmark

Aramark of USC

Starbucks

Honeybaked Ham Co.

Bojangles

S.C. Department of Social Services

The Comet

Cooperative Ministries

First Steps of SC

The job fair will be held at Drew Wellness Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Drew Wellness Center is located at 2101 Solomon Way, Columbia SC, 29201.