Community job fair to be held on October 21

In addition to local employers, a career coach will be on-site and multiple workshops will be available to participants.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, and the SC Department of Employment and Workforce will hold a community job fair at Drew Wellness Center on Oct. 21.

Local employers participating in the job fair include:

  • City of Columbia - Human Resources
  • City of Columbia Police Department
  • City of Columbia Fire Department
  • SC Department of Employment & Workforce
  • Richland School Dist. 1
  • Michelin
  • Staffmark
  • Aramark of USC
  • Starbucks
  • Honeybaked Ham Co.
  • Bojangles
  • S.C. Department of Social Services 
  • The Comet
  • Cooperative Ministries
  • First Steps of SC

Credit: City of Columbia

The job fair will be held at Drew Wellness Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Drew Wellness Center is located at 2101 Solomon Way, Columbia SC, 29201.

A career coach will be on-site, and multiple workshops will be available to participants, according to officials.

