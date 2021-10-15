Community job fair to be held on October 21

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, and the SC Department of Employment and Workforce will hold a community job fair at Drew Wellness Center on Oct. 21.
Local employers participating in the job fair include:
- City of Columbia - Human Resources
- City of Columbia Police Department
- City of Columbia Fire Department
- SC Department of Employment & Workforce
- Richland School Dist. 1
- Michelin
- Staffmark
- Aramark of USC
- Starbucks
- Honeybaked Ham Co.
- Bojangles
- S.C. Department of Social Services
- The Comet
- Cooperative Ministries
- First Steps of SC
The job fair will be held at Drew Wellness Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Drew Wellness Center is located at 2101 Solomon Way, Columbia SC, 29201.
A career coach will be on-site, and multiple workshops will be available to participants, according to officials.