'Voices of the unheard': Community leaders, activists call for change after fatal shooting of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton

While community leaders and law enforcement distance themselves from that vandalism at the store, they do want some kind of change to happen.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Funeral arrangements have been set for the Columbia 14-year old who investigators say was shot and killed by a gas station owner.

Services for Cyrus Carmack-Belton will be held at noon on Saturday, June 3, at Second Nazareth Baptist Church in Columbia.

Meanwhile, the community continues to call for changes and answers in his death.

“It’s gonna break you to lose water?" resident Susie Dunbar asked. "It’s just unbelievable, unbelievable."

Some have expressed outrage and frustration after the killing that began with an incident inside the Shell gas station on Parklane Road. The question they're asking is, how do they channel that frustration into bringing about change?

Richland County deputies say 58-year-old Rick Chow killed Cyrus Carmack-Belton as he was running from the store last Sunday night. The store was vandalized a day later, and while community leaders and law enforcement distance themselves from that action, they do want some kind of change to happen.

“It’s the voices of the unheard," said activist Catherine Fleming Bruce, “People who don’t feel included. People who aren’t part of the power structure or they don’t feel that they are. This is the power they feel like they have.”

Sheriff Leon Lott says Chow falsely accused Carmack-Belton of shoplifting. Officers say Chow chased the teen off the property and killed him with a fatal shot in the back. After being denied bond for now, Chow is behind bars.

In terms of bringing about change, some community leaders say they are unsure where to start.

“Until we have all the facts, it’s kind of hard to have this conversation," said Richland County Council Member Gretchen Barron. "So right now, I think the number one conversation is centered around healing, it’s centered around support and community unity."

The store is currently closed, but some have called on social media for its permanent shut down, or at least change in ownership. However, Barron says the county doesn't have the authority to take that action.

“At this point, the county is not in a position to be able to state that this business is a nuisance because we can’t," Barron said. "I’ve spoken to Sheriff Lott about it, and just the data that we have from his office is not supported."

Barron says her first goal is to have the vandalism removed from the building.

“Yeah we’re upset. This is sad. Let’s remember, when it’s all said and done. This is where we live," Barron said.