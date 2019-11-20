After seeing a Street Squad story about Mission Lexington running out of turkey donations, a member of the community donated 10 turkeys.

According to a post from Mission Lexington, Jamie Burnett saw a story on WLTX News19 Street Squad Lexington about Mission Lexington needing donations, and then showed up with 10 turkeys to donate.

Since November 1, the crisis ministry has been giving out turkeys to families in need in the community. Last week, during one of the busiest times of year, they ran out of turkeys.

Sherry Jones, the director of resources, says this is one of the busiest times of the year.

Mission Lexington says around this time of the year, they see triple the amount of people. They've been seeing around 30 people per day.

In the post, Mission Lexington thanks her: "Thank you, Jamie, for having a heart for our neighbors!"