Community reacts to Election Day as votes continue to be counted

People say they're anxious as they wait for the final results that will decide who will be President of the United States for the next four years.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many people in the Midlands are anxiously waiting as results continue to come in for the Presidential Election.

Casey Cuthill said he's ready to see the final results of the election.

"I'd like to go ahead and get the rest of those votes counted and see how it goes," said Cuthill. "Suspense man. South Carolina, we showed up, so I was very glad about that."

Some other people in the community like Allison Baker were not pleased about South Carolina's results in some of the races in the election.

"It's very disappointing with such high voter turnout to come out so strongly for people who just lack any kind of compassion or decency," said Baker. "It is very disheartening and it does not make me proud to be here."

While the nation waits on the final results of the election, #StreetSquad19 talked with people in the community to find out how they're feeling about the election and the divide that's going on in the country @WLTX pic.twitter.com/gbz4qLwnjo — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) November 4, 2020

While some have expressed frustration that they must wait on the results of the election, Kandice Zayas knows the nation will get an answer at some point on who won the presidency.

"I mean at the end of the day, it's not like we're never not going to get an answer. November 3rd is just another day," said Zayaz. "At the end of the day, who's president will still be president till the end of the year. They'll eventually give us answer, right?"

Milissa Miller hopes people can work things out to build unity as the nation continues to see a divide.

"Come together in unity cause no matter the color or their religion, we're humans," said Miller. "We need to get along."

Ann Lonon says she'll react to the news once the final result comes out.

"I am ready for all of this to be over. I am confident that whoever gets elected has been chosen by God and God's in control," said Lonon.