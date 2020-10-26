Teachers say Trevis Boyd, Jr had an infectious smile and a contagious personality.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — It was a difficult start to the week for students and staff at Richard Winn Academy Monday as they grieved the loss of a classmate and friend.

“The most painful part for me and for the students today was walking into his classroom each block and that seat being empty,” Misty Mathis,Dean of Students, said. “It really affected the students today.”

17-year-old Trevis Boyd, Jr was found dead over the weekend.

Staff at the school say he was a senior with an infectious smile that lit up any room.

“It would be impossible to fuss at him because he was constantly smiling at you and his personality was contagious. The kids in the class loved him,” David Lambert, one of his teachers said. “He’s a student that every teacher would love to have in their class."

Boyd arrived at Richard Winn last year after attending Fairfield Central High School.

Staff say he loved basketball, was an A,B student on the merit role and was interested in truck driving.

His loss, they say, was heartbreaking.

“Nothing will prepare you for a situation when you see these children coming in and the looks on their faces and wanting answers and the tears that are rolling down their cheeks,” Lambert said. “I intentionally went over to the seat that Trevis normally sits in and I said guys I want to start the day off and give you a quick smile that you would always get out of this chair every morning, but I want to make you aware that things are going to be hard for us this week, it's going to be extremely difficult."

Boyd was found dead over the weekend with multiple gun shot wounds, according to investigators.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.