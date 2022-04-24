Officer Drew Barr remembered as 'Godly' man by those he helped

People who knew Drew Barr are describing him as a kind, godly man that was dedicated to service.

CAYCE, S.C. — Following the tragic killing of Cayce Police Officer Roy "Drew" Barr, support has poured out from the lives he's touched over the years.

'He is the epitome, I honestly believe, of what God wants us all to be," said Michelle Gantt.

Gantt says she and Barr became friends when Gantt worked at Lexington Medical Center and Barr was an EMT with the County of Lexington Emergency Services.

"it is very hard to hear that one of our first responders-- that his life has been taken," she said. "He was a man of god. he was a true kind-hearted individual who put others before himself."

His kindness as an officer is something Jan Hodgens can attest to firsthand.

Barr helped Hodgens and her granddaughter after a car accident about six months ago. "It just meant the world to me, I'll never forget it," she said. "He was just truly my angel that day."

Hodgens only met officer Barr once, but his compassion made a lasting impact on her.

"I was devastated," she said, fighting back tears. "I remember his name, which probably most people would not remember an officer's name that was called to a scene of an accident but because of his kindness. Of course we've all been devastated"