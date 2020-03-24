COLUMBIA, S.C. — The spread of the coronavirus across the United States has left a lot of unknowns for businesses. Many have had to layoff employees during the pandemic.

However, there are companies who are hiring during this time.

Amazon announced that they were hiring 100,000 people around the nation. South Carolina could see nearly 500 jobs. They are also increasing pay to $17. Anyone interested in the positions available can text AMAZON to 77088.

Kroger is also is hiring in South Carolina, Georgia and Eastern Alabama. They are focusing on additional cleaning as well as stocking fresh foods and essential items.

Anyone interested in apply to Kroger can go to their Jobs at Kroger site.

RELATED: Kroger adjusting store hours, hiring new employees in SC

RELATED: Publix to hire thousands to meet demand driven by COVID-19 pandemic

Dollar General announced Monday that they will be hiring 50,000 people nationwide by the end of April.

For inquiries, check out their hiring page here.

RELATED: Walmart hiring for 150K positions to meet demand from coronavirus, giving bonuses to current employees

RELATED: Walmart to give cash bonus to hourly associates