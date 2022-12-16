Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment

The company manufactures thermoplastic compounds for automotive, aerospace, medical and other applications.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs.

According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.

State officials said the company manufactures thermoplastic compounds for automotive, aerospace, and medical purposes among others. This is done by blending resins with carbon fiber, lubricants, and other additives.

At this point, the goal is to have the new location in operation by the second quarter of 2023.

The company's chief operations officer, Tom Drye, said in a statement provided by the state that Lugoff was picked after a multi-state search.

"The state of S.C. and Kershaw County were very welcoming to our planned business and removed any hurdles along the way," Drye said.

He added that the location has close access to multiple interstates and provides access to a "large geographic customer base."

And, to help provide products for that customer base, Orion Performance Compounds intends to create up to 54 jobs. Those interested in applying can send an email to the company.

Kershaw County Council Chair Julian Burns said the company is moving into a spec - or speculative - building. Spec buildings are generally built to entice companies to expand or relocate to an area since a portion of the process is already done.