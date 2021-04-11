Local businesses offering competitive wages, incentives to bring in more employees

Long lines and staff shortages is a common thing for many businesses in Columbia. Some owners are providing wage increases and incentives to get more employees.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly two years into the pandemic, businesses are still fighting to keep their current employees and providing incentives to attracted new ones.

"We're probably having the busiest 6 months that we've had in 10 and a half years," said Sean McCrossin, Owner of Drip Coffee. "But we're also short staffed, too, so I guess coming to the crossroads, they are making it very difficult now."

McCrossin said the coffee shop has been searching for employees for weeks, but have not had any luck. Jobs are being offered to be a barista with starting wages of $16.

"I'm offering medical, health care benefits as well, and of course, everybody has been receiving vacation pay and retirement pay, as well, too," McCrossin said. "So, there was a time this past summer where everybody got a raise."

Staffing shortages have forced McCrossin to temporarily close the Drip location on Main St. in Columbia.

"I think our rates are very competitive," McCrossin said. "We were not getting any leads at all. In conjunction, my Five Points shop has been pretty steady with the employees; however, I needed to hire two people for it and it all just kind of came at the right time where I was like I wasn't getting any kind of applications at all. And I needed two people at Five Points and I had two at Main Street so I just kind of moved those two people."

HEY beautiful people WE are looking for a full time barista. Someone who loves coffee and has a STRONG work ethic, GREAT... Posted by Drip Coffee on Thursday, October 14, 2021

McCrossin said being the only owner with three businesses, the shortages create a lot of stress.

"I do work behind the counter, but I can only work so much," he said. "Between three businesses, and having to do all the administrative stuff, it's pretty taxing. The past couple months have been difficult."

Drip Coffee is not the only business struggling to find employees.

"The greatest thing of keeping someone here is probably through wages," said David Hilbish, owner of Roly Poly, a rolled sandwich business in downtown Columbia.

Hilbish said even with financial incentives, it's hard to keep current staff and gain new employees. "Even with the higher wages, we're still having difficulty with getting people to get out to come out and work," Hilbish said.

The sandwich shop has been open for more than 15 years, and current wages have never been higher for new employees, according to Hilbish.

Sign on bonuses are also being given out for new staff members, and current employees are being given bonuses in an effort to keep them working.

"Once a person comes on board and gets a sign on bonus, I give the existing employees the same amount," Hilbish said. "Lets say it's a sign on bonus of $100, I would turn around and give $100 to my current employees to be fair, on top of their wages."