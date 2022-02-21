Concerns raised about conditions at Richland County jail after recent death of inmate

Concerns are being raised about conditions at the Richland County jail after a recent inmate death at the jail.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Concerns are being raised about conditions inside the Richland County jail after an inmate recently died while being held in custody.

News 19 has been receiving messages of concern from loved ones of people who remain inside the jail.

One of those people is Preston Taylor. Taylor spoke to us about one of his friends, who is behind bars at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

Taylor says he is concerned for the safety of those behind the fence at the Richland County jail.

"I mean, people are dying in there," Taylor said. "She has told me about the staffing issues, that there is not enough staff there, the unsanitary conditions. My main concern is the health, that is my main concern."

Taylor's friend spoke with us here at News19. We are not identifying that person because there are concerns about retaliation.

Several other inmates also reached out to News19 about conditions, ranging from not receiving meals to not being provided hygiene products.

These concerns are coming to light following the death of Lason Butler, a 27-year-old who died while in custody at the Richland County jail earlier this month.

News 19 has made inquiries to Richland County Sheriff's Department, which oversees the jail, since Butler's death. They tell us the death is under investigation.

In a statement from the attorney for Butler's family, Bakari Sellers, said, in part, "From overcrowding to understaffing, the conditions in our jails are deplorable and dangerous. People are dying … People are concerned and they should be."

News 19 reached out to Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown about problems at the jail.

In statement released to News 19, Brown said, "The health and safety of every individual at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is important. Each individual person matters and is precious. Richland County is committed to taking actions that promote the health and safety of every individual at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center."

Brown went on to say that the county has experienced continued challenges with hiring and retaining detention officers similar to other correctional institutions.

Brown says the county is working to fill positions by increasing starting pay for detention officers. The county also approved a new pay structure in an effort to bolster retention efforts, and the county paid stipends to detention officers.

The county would not tell News 19 the exact number of guards currently employed, but did say the jail has a budget of $24 million.

The family of Lason Butler, the 27-year-old Orangeburg resident who died while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, will join attorney Bakari Sellers for a news conference on Tuesday, February 22 to discuss Butler’s death.