Congaree Cares creating neck pillows for service men and women

The non-profit group hopes to make as many pillows as possible before the next deployment at the end of June.

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A local non-profit in the Lexington County area is using their home economics skills to honor our service men and women.

Before the neck pillow, there's fabric, pins, sewing machines and stuffing.

Congaree Cares, a local non-profit out of South Congaree is working on a new project to bring comfort to our soldiers.

The group saw other American Legion posts and civic organizations making neck pillows, so they adopted the idea.

"From that we just wanted to be a part of it, so we got involved and we started helping volunteering at Eagle Aviation with the Soldiers and Family Readiness Group," Sylvia Corley Drennan, Congaree Cares founder said.

"There was a need for even more with the soldiers being deployed because when they show up getting ready for their deployment, most of them don't come with the neck pillows, they come with the gear that they need and those long flights, it's just one more little thing that we can do," Tamela Jett, Congaree Cares member said.

The group noticed a need to create the items so servicemembers can be comfortable when they're on long flights to serve America across the world.

Corley-Drennan explains she found a free template online and their non-profit members are getting to work.

They have material on hand to use and locals have donated pounds of stuffing.

The group will be meeting again Tuesday night from 4 - 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 90 to sew if you'd like to join.