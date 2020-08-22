Congaree National Park reopens trails, services

The national park closed many of their trails and services because of the coronavirus.

HOPKINS, S.C. — Congaree National Park will be opening trails and services previously closed because of the coronavirus.

Park officials say the increased access and services are based on guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities.

Beginning Saturday, August 22, 2020, Congaree National Park will reopen access to all sites at the Bluff Campground, and half of the sites at the Longleaf Campground.

On Thursday, August 27, sales will resume at the America’s National Parks bookstore, located in the Harry Hampton Visitor Center. The bookstore will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Boardwalk Trail, park hiking trails, Cedar Creek Canoe Trail and canoe launches, picnic shelter, restrooms and the outdoor visitor information station at the Harry Hampton Visitor Center will also open.

The Harry Hampton Visitor Center auditorium will remain closed.

Park officials say the health and safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners remains their biggest concern, and they are continuing to examine facility functions and services to make sure they comply with public health guidelines.

The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions and travel tips. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The park is asking the public to 'recreate responsibly,' by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing, and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.

Details and updates about operations at park can be found on their website. Updates about NPS operations will be posted here.