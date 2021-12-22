x
House Majority Whip, SC Congressman Jim Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

Clyburn, who said he is asymptomatic, said his a breakthrough case, having been fully vaccinated and receiving the booster shot in September.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Congressman and Majority Whip James Clyburn has tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and having had the booster shot. 

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Clyburn said is asymptomatic. He also confirmed his is a breakthrough case, having been fully vaccinated and receiving the booster shot in September.

Before President Biden's visit to Orangeburg, Clyburn said he was tested and was negative. It was reported earlier this week that President Biden was near a staffer who was infected on the flight back home from Orangeburg.  

In a tweet, Clyburn said "America is in a new phase of the pandemic. No one is immune." He goes on to urge anyone who hasn't gotten vaccinated to do so. 

