COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia's 5th District Congressman, John Lewis, met with students, faculty and alumni on Friday ahead of an alumni banquet.

Rep. Lewis was the keynote speaker for the banquet this year.

He got a chance to meet with the student body and the president of Benedict College and says he enjoys visiting Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the nation.

"I tell these smart, intelligent students what we did during the 50's and the 60's and that they too must get out there and push and pull and lead, never become bitter or hostile," says Lewis, D-(GA) 5th District. "As Dr. King said, never hate, for hate is too heavy a burden to bear."

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President of Benedict College, says it's and honor to have Rep. Lewis on the campus.

"We are living in an increasingly global society where our students need to be able to engage and advocate for the issues that are so important for out communities," says Dr. Artis. "To have just a hero like a John Lewis on our campus who led the way and led by example, a living breathing testament to what is possible if you are willing to work hard and sacrifice."

Lewis also spoke briefly about the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying "I think it's important, I think it's a must that we get to the truth and find out what happened, how it happened. We have to save our country, save the constitution and save democracy."