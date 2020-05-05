COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many are wondering if there will be another round of stimulus funds and help provided from the federal government. On Tuesday Congressman Jim Clyburn met with the Columbia Chamber virtually to discuss the cares act, the economic impact of COVID-19 and small businesses.

"If we really want to get this pandemic under control then we are really going to need to take some significant steps beyond what we have already done," Clyburn said.

House Majority Whip, Jim Clyburn, said law makers are preparing to work on a new piece of legislation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it's called CARES two.

Clyburn said he has two important issues he is focused on to be apart of it.

"Number one, expand community health centers so we can get people within commuting distance of a community health center through out this country," Clyburn said.

The second thing he said it to expand broadband.

"We are not going to be able to do the tracing that we need to do without broadband and we're not going to be able to get our schools back open and functioning properly without broadband," Clyburn said.

The Columbia Chamber President and CEO Carl Blackstone led the discussion with the congressman.

When Clyburn was asked about unemployment numbers he told the group he feels there is a more efficient way to handle the high volume.

"I think we ought to get people back to work and we ought to be subsidizing the employers in order for them to keep their employees on staff, rather then laying them off or filing for compensation and keep them," Clyburn said.

Clyburn adding for the employers to then send the bill for keeping their employees to the federal government.

The congressman also leaving on a positive note with one last message to small business. Telling them to never give up no matter how difficult these times may be.

"If at first you don't succeed you try and try again," Clyburn said.

Clyburn did not say when he hopes CARES two will be debated, but we will continue to update you if and when that happens.