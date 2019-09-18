COLUMBIA, S.C. — September 17th, 2019 marks 238 years since the United State Constitution was signed and made its mark in history.

The United States Constitution is considered one of the most important documents in U.S. History.

It lists all of the government powers and protects citizens' rights. The first 10 amendments later became known as The Bill of Rights. Since then, they are now 27 total amendments ratified in the Constitution.

On September 17, 1787, the Constitution was signed at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

South Carolina ratified the U.S. Constitution on May 23, 1788.

The document is now on display at the National Archives Museum in Washington D.C.

For more information on the U.S. Constitution, you can find more on the National Archives website.