According to officials, the incident happened Monday morning on East Morehead Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are dead after a scaffolding collapsed at a constriction site just outside of Uptown Monday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department reports.

Two more people were transported to Atrium CMC with minor injuries.

Charlotte Fire confirms Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, is headed to the scene to investigate and confirms all work has been halted.

According to officials Monday afternoon, the three workers who died fell 70 feet when it collapsed.

Industrial Accident; 700 block of East Morehead St; construction site. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 2, 2023

