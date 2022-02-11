Midlands Connection Project: Traffic construction changes in Chapin

SCDOT will open a new temporary ramp on I-26 east bound at Exit 91 this Saturday. The old east bound exit ramp will be closed.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Those of you in Chapin have some big changes coming to your commute. Over at Exit 91 off of I-26, an exit ramp is closing down, with a new temporary one east bound to Columbia Avenue opening up.

The temporary ramp will tie into Columbia Avenue near Zaxby’s and Bojangles.

It's easy to see all these signs of traffic construction as you enter the town.

"Part of this project is enhancing the interchange, meaning it's bringing the interchange up to modern and federal highway standards, so drivers should see a complete improvement, or a very much improved interchange when they travel to and from Chapin," Pete Poore, SCDOT public relations spokesperson said.

The new temporary ramp eastbound to Columbia Avenue will be up and running Saturday, with the original ramp closed.

The entire project spans from Irmo to Newberry County, improving ten bridges and three interchanges, with the one in Chapin being one of them.

Locals anticipate the day all these cones are cleared.

"It's always been difficult to get in and out and I think the growth has been a big part of that, there's been so many people moving to this area, so much new construction. I think it's a good thing that everybody realizes that we need to do something. It's just a shame it doesn't move a little bit faster," Patrick O'Connor, Chapin resident said.

All of the work should be done by summer of 2023.

"On many projects, we'll bring in an outside consultant, along with our inspectors to kind of double check if you will, the work that's being done," Poore said.

SCDOT's hope is that congestion will be much better for 50 or so years down the road.