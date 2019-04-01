Construction on a new multi-family development on the former Gonzales Gardens site has begun.

Originally built in 1940, Gonzales Gardens was owned and operated by the Columbia Housing Authority and consisted of 236 low-income apartments. One hundred of the then-new apartments were set aside for non-commissioned officers families stationed at Fort Jackson, and rents ranged from $7.65 to $16.75 per month, including electricity, gas and water. In 1942, an additional 44 units were added to bring the total to 280.

In 2017, the Gonzales Gardens apartments were demolished. Only the community center was left standing.

The new project will feature a 126-unit multi-story apartment complex, 66 attached single-family rentals, and 16 senior quad apartments. A 53-unit senior multi-story building will face Forest Drive, near Lyon Street.

There will also be 8 single family homes, each detached home sitting on just under one-acre lots along McDuffie Avenue.

The original community center will be renovated for community use.

The 15.56 acre property is bounded by Forest Drive, McFadden Avenue, Washington and Lyon streets, and sits across from Providence Hospital.

