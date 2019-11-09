IRMO, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District Five is one step closer to the construction of its new elementary school in Chapin. The Board of Trustees voted 6-1 on Monday, Sept. 9, on a measure which allows construction to commence on the elementary school on Amicks Ferry Road.

Back on July 17, 2017, the School District Five Board of Trustees approved the purchase of the land for the school on Amicks Ferry Road. Now, with the latest approval on Monday, contractors and designers expect work to begin on the site in the next few weeks.

This will be the district's thirteenth elementary school and it is slated to open August 2021.

