New turn lanes will be added along the road by the new elementary school, construction should be completed by the end of October.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Road construction has begun for a brand new elementary school being built in Chapin.

The road project started on Monday on Amicks Ferry Road.

One of the biggest concerns from the Chapin community has been geared towards traffic congestion along that road. Many people commented in the early stages of the project something needed to be done on the road.

That construction is now underway. They'll be adding turn lanes on Amicks Ferry and Lake Tide Drive.

Work is expected to start at 9 in the morning and last until 4 in the afternoon. Road crews will work with the Department of Transportation right of way.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of October.

Construction crews have been working on the new school building and say their work is on schedule and some aspects like the building's brickwork and roofing are even ahead of schedule.

As for the name for the new elementary school, it's not clear at this time what it will be.

The principal of the new school will present a proposed name to the school board on Monday.

The school will open its doors Fall of 2021.