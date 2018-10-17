Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police say they have made contact with a man who barricaded himself inside a home.

Police are currently on the scene of the standoff at 200 Coventry Drive, which is off Sunset Boulevard.

Officers say they arrived at the home around 3 p.m. Wednesday to serve 28-year-old Matthew Johns a series of warrants related to traffic offenses, including for reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights. Officers had gotten information that Johns was inside, but when they tried to get him to come out, they got no response.

A perimeter was then set up and additional officers came to the scene. A crisis negotiator was also brought, and officials now say they have made contact with the man by telephone and working to resolve the situation.

Matthew Johns

Lexington Police

"Right now this a waiting game," said Cpl. Cameron Mortenson with the Lexington Police Department. "These are traffic offenses. He's essentially making a big deal about traffic offenses that we would like to take care of it with a simple arrest."

The 100 block of Coventry Drive to Teesdale Court is closed to traffic. Residents of Coventry will need to access the the neighborhood through the Mallard Lakes neighborhood.

A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lexington County. The situation is happening at 200 Coventry Drive @WLTX pic.twitter.com/B16LVlbsiA — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) October 17, 2018

This is a developing story. WLTX will post more information when it becomes available.

© 2018 WLTX